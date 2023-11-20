733 people collect Awami League nomination forms on third day

A total of 733 politicians have collected Awami League nomination forms on the third day for the upcoming national election.

Among them, 24 people purchased their forms online, Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua said during a media briefing on Monday.

The party generated over Tk3.66 crore in revenue from the sale of nomination forms on that day.

By 5pm, 166 nomination forms were sold in Dhaka Division, followed by 165 in Chattogram, 90 in Khulna Division, 33 in Sylhet, 58 in Mymensingh, 76 in Barishal, 62 in Rangpur, and 59 in Rajshahi.

Notably, 1,074 individuals collected Awami League nomination forms on the first day, while 1,212 obtained them on the second day since the commencement of sales.

On 18 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Awami League's nomination form sale by purchasing her form for Gopalganj-3 constituency.