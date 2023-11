71 AL MPs fail to get party tickets to run election

As many as 71 ruling party lawmakers failed to get Awami League's tickets to contest the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January next.

The lawmakers include Md. Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan (Panchagarh-1), Alhaj Md. Dabirul Islam (Thakurgaon-2), H.N. Ashequr Rahman (Rangpur-5), MA Matin (Kurigram-3), Md. Zakir Hossain (Kurigram-4), Md. Monowar Hossain Chowdhury (Gaibandha-4), Md. Habibar Rahman (Bogura-5), Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar (Naogaon-3), Md. Emad Uddin Pk (Naogaon-4), Md. Ayeen Uddin (Rajshahi-3), Enamul Haque (Rajshahi-4), Md. Monsur Rahaman (Rajshahi-5), Md. Habibe Millat (Sirajganj-2), Tanvir Imam (Sirajganj-4) Merina Jahan (Sirajganj-6), Md. Nuruzzaman Biswas (Pabna-4), Mohammad Shahiduzzaman (Meherpur-2), Md. Shafiqul Azam Khan (Jhenaidah-3), Md. Nasir Uddin (Jashore-2), Ranajit Kumar Roy (Jashore-4), Md. Shifuzzaman (Magura-1), Md. Amirul Alam Milon (Bagerhat-4), Panchanan Biswas (Khulna-1), Begum Monnuzan Sufian (Khulna-3), Md. Akhteruzzaman (Khulna-6), Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi (Satkhira-2), S.M. Jaglul Hayder (Satkhira-4), Showkat Hasanur Rahman (Rimon) (Barguna-2) Md. Shah E Alam (Barishal-2), Pankaj Nath (Barishal-4), Ataur Rahman Khan (Tangail-3), Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan (Tangail-4), Md. Sanowar Hossain (Tangail-5), Joaherul Islam (Tangail-8) Abul Kalam Azad (Jamalpur-1), Md. Murad Hasan (Jamalpur-4), Md. Mozaffar Hossain (Jamalpur-5), A.K.M. Fazlul Haque (Sherpur-3), Nazim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-3), K.M Khalid (Mymensingh-5), Anwarul Abedin Khan (Mymensingh-9), Manu Majumdar (Netrakona-1) and Waresat Hussain Belal (Netrakona-5).

The rest are Nur Mohammad (Kishoreganj-2), A.M Naimur Rahman (Manikganj-1), Md. Kazi Monirul Islam (Dhaka-5), Haji Md. Salim (Dhaka-7), Md. Shafiul Islam (Dhaka-10), A.K.M Rahmatullah (Dhaka-11) Md. Sadek Khan (Dhaka-13), Aga Khan Mintu (Dhaka-14), Mohammed Ikbal Hossain (Gazipur-3), Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohan (Narsingdi-3), Manjur Hossain (Faridpur-1), Khandker Mosharraf Hossain (Faridpur-3), Mouazzam Hossain Ratan (Sunamganj-1), Jaya Sen Gupta (Sunamganj-2), Hafiz Ahmed Majumder (Sylhet-5), Nesar Ahmed (Moulvibazar-3), Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz (Habiganj-1), Md. Abdul Majid Khan (Habiganj-2), Mohammad Ebadul Karim (Brahmanbaria-5), Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan (Cumilla-1), Nasimul Alam Chowdhury (Cumilla-8), Dr. Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir (Chandpur-1), Md Nurul Amin (Chandpur-2), Ayesha Ferdaus (Noakhali-6), Eng. Mosharraf Hossain (Chattogram-1), Didarul Alam (Chattogram-4), Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury (Chattogram-12) and Zafar Alam (Cox's Bazar-1).

However, at least two MPs didn't seek the party's nomination to leave the field for their sons.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of AL candidates for 298 constituencies out of 300 on Sunday afternoon. The ruling party didn't declare its contender yet for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.

In the outgoing 11th parliament, there are 262 lawmakers from AL out of 300 directly elected MPs, while 23 from Jatiya Party, three each from Bangladesh Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad, 2 each from Gonoforum and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, one each from Jatiya Party-JP, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and three independent MPs.