70yr-old Amir all smiles after voting in his 6th city polls

Amir Hossain, around 70, a resident of Ward No-18 of Khulna city, had arrived at the polling station on his own.

It was the sixth city polls he had attended, a timeline stretching from 1994-2023.

Although he faced some difficulties in casting his vote on Monday, he was finally able to do so with some help.

"My family is not interested in voting. But I came early in the morning and voted. It is my duty to participate in the polls," he said.

On the difference between this election and previous ones, he said this year's election lacked the festivity which marked the others.

"I saw many processions and the interests of locals. But this time, the enthusiasm had evaporated," he said.

On the trouble he faced with voting, Amir said he wasn't used to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"This was the first time I voted using the machine. I could not understand which button to press at first, but the officers there helped me," he said.

Amir also expressed sadness that he wasn't visited by any mayoral candidates unlike the other elections.

"Maybe they don't need my vote. But I did my duty. I voted for my preferred candidate," he said, beaming with pride.