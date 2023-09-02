70% of people eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Friday (1 September) that 70% of the people of the country are eager to cast their votes in favour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The country is developing today evidenced by Padma Bridge and Metro Rail. Sheikh Hasina has been the most popular Bangladeshi leader in the last 48 years. So, domestic and foreign actors are conspiring to throw out her," he said, addressing a rally of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the affiliated student body of AL, in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Fazilatunnessa Mujib.

Referring to opposition parties' demand for a polls-time caretaker government, the AL general secretary said, "We will not allow the formation of the unusual 1/11-like caretaker government in the country."

He continued, "[The opposition] reached out to their foreign guardians to remove Sheikh Hasina. They are also demanding a caretaker government. Caretaker [government] has been abolished on the order of the court."

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina attended the rally.

Calling on Awami League and Chhatra League activists, Quader said, "The upcoming election is crucial to safeguard democracy and the spirit of our independence struggle. We must prepare ourselves, as there is not much time left."

Lauding Sheikh Hasina, the AL general secretary said, "Bangladesh has transformed into a developing nation today. Could this transformation have occurred without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina? We need to compare our country's condition 15 years ago to the present. A significant transformation has transpired, and Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu and Bangamata, is the architect of this change."

"Various conspiracies are currently in play. The opposition is attempting to exclude Sheikh Hasina from the election, as they are aware they cannot defeat her in the polls."

Quader also ridiculed the opposition's skepticism about the Padma Bridge's structural integrity, stating, "They claimed that the Padma Bridge would collapse if people set foot on it. Their frustration is evident, and the BNP is seething, especially Tarique Rahman

Referring to BNP's founding anniversary, Quader said, "On 1 September 1978, Ziaur Rahman established the BNP and declared, 'Today, I pledge to create a brotherly state like Pakistan."

He further said, "They wanted to erase Bangabandhu and the tragic events of 15 August [assassinations] by cutting a fake birthday cake for Khaleda Zia."

Quader concluded with a poignant statement, "Even after 48 years since his tragic demise, no one has managed to erase the legacy of Bangabandhu."

Presiding over the rally, BCL President Saddam Hussein said his organisation would compromise with those responsible for killings.

He also said, "Those who write history with ulterior motives, have tried to hide the sacrifice of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib."

Also speaking on the occasion, BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan expressed his organization's commitment to ensuring the Awami League's victory in the upcoming parliamentary election. He stated, "The boat is a symbol of youth, and Chhatra League activists are taking to the streets. With the youth leading the way, BCL will work tirelessly to secure the Awami League's victory under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the next election."

At the rally on Friday, Chhatra League Leaders and activists vowed to build the "Smart Bangladesh" envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The oath states, "We solemnly swear in the name of the great independence of Bengalis, our dear motherland soaked in the holy blood of our ancestors, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that we shall remain steadfast and unwavering in our tireless efforts to construct the dreamland of our youth – the "Sonar Bangla" envisaged by our father of the nation and the "Smart Bangladesh" envisioned by his daughter."

BCL president Saddam Hossain administered the oath, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in attendance on the rally stage.

Thousands of BCL leaders and activists joined the grand rally through three gates near Kali Temple, Bangla Academy, and TSC. Additional members of the police have been deployed in nearby areas.