7 political parties form new alliance

Seven political parties have formed a new alliance named "Gonotontro Moncho".

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD President ASM Abdur Rob announced the new alliance during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday (8 August).

The alliance has been formed with Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, JSD, Bhasani Onushari Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolan, Gonoshonghoti Andolon, and Gono Odhikar Parishad.

At the debut ceremony of the alliance, JSD President ASM Abdur Rab said, "Gonotontro Moncho will carry out anti-government movement publicly not by conspiring against their back".

"In the current context of the country, there is no alternative to fight against the government", ASM Abdur Rab added.

He urged the countrymen to participate in the struggle of the coming days to establish the rights of the people.

The new alliance has set 11 August for its first programme in the capital.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "The current government should resign for ensuring the voting rights of the people, free and acceptable elections in the upcoming 12th election."

"The government must dissolve the National Parliament and transfer power to an interim government formed on the basis of a political consensus," he added.

Among the leaders of the coalition, Convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad Dr Reza Kibria and Member Secretary Nurul Haque Noor, Chief Coordinator of Gonoshonghoti Andolon Jonaid Saki, Saiful Islam of Biplobi Workers Party and others were present there.