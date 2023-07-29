7 policemen injured in clash with BNP activists in Matuail

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 04:05 pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
At least seven policemen, including Joint Commissioner Mehedi Hasan, have been injured in a clash between the BNP activists and police in Matuail of the capital.

Confirming the matter, Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard that the injured cops have been admitted to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital for treatment.

A clash between the police and BNP activists took place in the area at around 11:30am, centring BNP's sit-in programme which was not permitted by Dhaka Metropolitan Police. 

During the confrontation, both sides engaged in a chase, leading to traffic disruptions on one side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.

