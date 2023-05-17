7 mayoral, 188 councilor candidates submit nominations in KCC polls

Politics

BSS
17 May, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:54 am

Related News

7 mayoral, 188 councilor candidates submit nominations in KCC polls

BSS
17 May, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:54 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Seven candidates including outgoing Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque have submitted their nomination papers to contest for the mayoral post in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election to be held on June 12.
 
Md Alauddin, returning officer of the KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal said the candidates submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer's office today.

According to information provided by the office of the returning officer, outgoing mayor of KCC Talukder Abdul Khaleque has also submitted his nomination paper for the mayoral post as the ruling Awami League candidate.

Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Md Abdul Awal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, SM Sabbir Hossain of Jaker Party, independent candidates Md Abdullah Chowdhury of Aguan-'71, a pro-Liberation youth platform, SM Shafiqur Rahman and engineer Syed Kamrul Islam also submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer's office.

Meanwhile, 149 candidates submitted their nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of women-reserved councillors.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was May 16 while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is on May 18 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 25.

Information from the office of returning officer shows former Jatiya Party leader Abdul Gaffar Biswas has withdrawn his nomination paper as mayor candidate while 40 councillor candidates have already withdrawn their nomination papers.

According to the district election office, the total number of registered voters in the 31-ward Khulna City Corporation is 5,35,522. The voters will choose their next mayor through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 12.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna City Corporation / Khulna / City polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

32m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

57m | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

2h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

15h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

1h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

17h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman