7 mayoral, 188 councilor candidates submit nominations in KCC polls

Seven candidates including outgoing Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque have submitted their nomination papers to contest for the mayoral post in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election to be held on June 12.



Md Alauddin, returning officer of the KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal said the candidates submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer's office today.

According to information provided by the office of the returning officer, outgoing mayor of KCC Talukder Abdul Khaleque has also submitted his nomination paper for the mayoral post as the ruling Awami League candidate.

Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, Md Abdul Awal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, SM Sabbir Hossain of Jaker Party, independent candidates Md Abdullah Chowdhury of Aguan-'71, a pro-Liberation youth platform, SM Shafiqur Rahman and engineer Syed Kamrul Islam also submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer's office.

Meanwhile, 149 candidates submitted their nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of women-reserved councillors.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was May 16 while the date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is on May 18 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 25.

Information from the office of returning officer shows former Jatiya Party leader Abdul Gaffar Biswas has withdrawn his nomination paper as mayor candidate while 40 councillor candidates have already withdrawn their nomination papers.

According to the district election office, the total number of registered voters in the 31-ward Khulna City Corporation is 5,35,522. The voters will choose their next mayor through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 12.