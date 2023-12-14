7 January election will be a deception with countrymen, says BNP's Moyeen Khan

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 10:21 am

7 January election will be a deception with countrymen, says BNP's Moyeen Khan

BNP leader Moyeen Khan spoke to journalist on 14 December in Mirpur. Photo: TBS
BNP leader Moyeen Khan spoke to journalist on 14 December in Mirpur. Photo: TBS

Slamming the government and the Election Commission, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Moyeen Khan said today the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election on 7 January will be nothing but a deception with countrymen.

"There will be no election on 7 January, what will happen is just sharing. The people of the country know it. Seat sharing from Dhaka will be announced on 7 January," he said while speaking to journalists before laying wreaths at the Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur on the occasion of Martyrs Intellectuals Day on Thursday (14 December).

"On this day in 1971, those who were the wealth of the country were brutally killed. Even after 50 years of independence, we have not been able to establish democracy for which people gave their lives," he added.

The BNP leader said their on-going movement is for the restoration of democracy,

"We will continue to agitate until democracy is restored," Moyeen Khan said.

"I admit you [ruling government] have made a lot of progress. So why be afraid? If you come back to power through fair elections, I would like to congratulate you," he said to the government. 

BNP Central Assistant Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Babul, Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu, Dr Parvez Reza Kakon and others were present at this time.

