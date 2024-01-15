7 January election proves AL has huge public support: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the first joint meeting of the AL's central executive council, advisory council and its associate bodies at the party's central office at Banganandhu Avenue here this afternoon after winning the 7 January election. Photo: PID

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today said they have got huge public support in the 7 January election due to having the confidence and trust of the people in her party.

"Since we have a strong political party like the Awami League, we have gained support, confidence and trust of the people. This time election reflects the fact immensely," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the first joint meeting of the AL's central executive council, advisory council and its associate bodies at the party's central office at Banganandhu Avenue here this afternoon after winning the 7 January election.

The AL president said the general people of the villages have trust in her party as their fate is changed whenever they assume power.

"They (the people) have no trust in others (remaining political parties), " she said.

So, the premier asked the party men to devote themselves to change the fate of the poor and distressed people and give them a better and beautiful life following the ideal of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We have to meet their aspirations. We must bear in mind always on how we can change the fate of the general people making one from a day labourer to a farmer and how to give the poor people an improved life," she said.

Referring to the victory in the 7 January election, Sheikh Hasina said political organisation is the most important thing and nothing can be achieved without a party's support.

Mentioning that strength is required to achieve any success, the premier said, "And our strength is the people of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Awami League and our associate organisations."

The prime minister said the government has successfully overcome the challenges of Covid-19 as it got the support of a political party such as the Awami League.

"Whatever we do using administration, it is hard to achieve success without the support of any political organisation and people," she said.

The prime minister, however, thanked the AL leaders and activists for entrusting her with the charge of the party president in 1981 that paved her return to the country from long-forced exile.

"I have come to the AL office as it is my main root. So, I am here today. I may sit with them all at the Ganabhaban. We have done everything, including the struggle and movement from there. I have a lot of memories of it," she said, giving a brief description of what she did after winning the election.

Sheikh Hasina said they have taken the required measures to purchase essentials in advance for the month of holy Ramadan so that people won't face any problems.

"We've taken the necessary initiatives to purchase in advance whatever is needed during the month of Ramadan," she said.

Besides, food support programmes for the poor will also continue during the Ramadan, she said.

People can buy commodities at subsidised rates through TCB family cards and purchase rice from open market sale (OMS), she said.

"We'll ensure proper arrangement so that the people don't face problems in purchasing commodities. We'll take adequate measures to pull the reins of inflation further," she said.

She said the prices of commodities are causing public suffering now.

"Yes, inflation went up, but we've eased it to a large extent. But there are some vested quarters, who raise the prices through conspiracy," she added.

She, however, said it is true that the purchasing power of the people has increased.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, gave the address of welcome.

Sheikh Hasina asked all, including the political parties, to take part in the election to forget the pain of defeat and engage in the work to ensure the welfare of the countrymen.

"We have to work together for the welfare of the country and its people," she said.

The AL President asked all, particularly her party men, to stay alert against the arsonists, who burned people to death that included a mother with her child.

She also directed them to keep trust, faith and confidence in the Awami League through their work for which they went to the polling centres, defying the call of the BNP-Jamaat clique to boycott the polls.

"We have to work for the country without paying heed to the words of those who wanted to thwart the election and those who don't want democracy. The people of the country have boycotted them," she said.

The prime minister stressed the need to bring every inch of arable land under cultivation to grow more foods, diversifying the country's export basket, and searching for new export markets for Bangladeshi goods.

Mentioning that her government has taken the education and healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people, she said the services will continue.

About the AL electoral manifesto 2024, Sheikh Hasina said, "We keep the promises we make to the people."

She said AL government's achievements, pledges and what is to be done in future were stated in detail in the electoral manifesto.

The AL president asked her party leaders and activists to read the manifesto thoroughly.

"So, you (AL leaders and activists) will be able to understand our political ideology and work accordingly," she said.

The prime minister said the ongoing development works will have to be completed.

Development trends of the country will have to be carried forward and accelerated further as per the prospective plan, she continued.