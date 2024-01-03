7 Jan election will be a milestone in country’s democratic history: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said she wants that 7 January national election will be free, fair and neutral setting a milestone in the country's democratic history.

"People will cast votes for their favourite candidates and make them victorious. That is our target," she said while delivering her introductory speech through videoconferencing at the party's campaign rallies in five districts and one upazila from Awami League office of Dhaka District Unit.

She said this election will widen the path of the country's advancement to further economic development.

The premier said all have to remember that this election is critically important for Bangladesh as many people want to play many games with the country.

The PM reiterated that those who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, banned Joy Bangla slogan and Bangabandhu's 7 March speech will just destroy the country.

"They will play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country. So, our aim is to ensure that no one can play such game again," she said.

Hasina said that people must cast their votes peacefully for their desired candidates.

"Here, no one can resist anyone. I do not want any kind of confrontation," she said.

She said that the slogan of Awami League is "Will cast my vote for whoever I want."

"So please cast your votes as you like, but I do not want any kind of disturbance. Let not there be any unwanted incident and everyone should show utmost patience. There should not be any confusion about it," she said.

She once again accused BNP-Jamaat of carrying out destructive activities, including in the railway sector.

The people of Bangladesh must reply the mischief of BNP-Jamaat, she stated.

"We will be successful in 7 January election and the people will be the victorious," she said.

She again urged the people to cast their ballots for boat, the election symbol of Awami League and ensure the party's victory in a befitting reply to BNP-Jamaat atrocities.

"Voting for boat is also necessary to continue the development momentum in the country. That is what we want," she said.

Hasina said Awami League has its candidates in nearly all constituencies and it has also opened the contest for the party's aspirants who failed to get nomination.

Later, she talked to a cross section of people from Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria and Cumilla districts and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram district.

She also witnessed colourful cultural programmes during the online event.

