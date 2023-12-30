7 injured as 'supporters of AL candidate' attack independent's motorcade in Ctg

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 08:10 pm

Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, the chief election coordinator of Shamsul Haque, alleged that around 20 activists of the Awami League candidate attacked their motorcade while their campaign motorcade was crossing Shantirhat Bazar.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque&#039;s younger brother Fazlul Haque was injured in the attack allegedly carried out by the supporters of Awami League candidate. Photo: TBS
Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque's younger brother Fazlul Haque was injured in the attack allegedly carried out by the supporters of Awami League candidate. Photo: TBS

At least seven people, including the younger brother of Chattogram-12 seat's independent candidate Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury.

The incident took place around 11:30 am at Shantirhat Bazar in Patia upazila on Saturday.

Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, the chief election coordinator of Shamsul Haque, alleged that around 20 activists of the Awami League candidate attacked their motorcade while their campaign motorcade was crossing Shantirhat Bazar.

He continued, "They vandalised the car carrying Shamsul Haque and beat our activists, dragging them out of microbuses."

Shamsul Haque's younger brother, Fazlul Haque Chowdhury Mohabbat, who was hurt in the head, was shifted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital after being initially taken to Patia Upazila Health Complex. The remaining injured received first aid from the upazila health complex.

Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, the son of Whip Shamsul Haque, alleged that they have been facing obstacles from the leaders and activists of Awami League candidate since the day they started their electoral campaign, disrupting the election environment.

He drew the local administration's attention to the matter.

Ariful Islam, additional Superintendent of Police in Patia Circle, said he received the news of an attack on the leaders and activists of independent candidate Shamsul Haque. An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury could not be reached despite several phone calls.

