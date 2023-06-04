7 individuals collect AL nomination forms for Dhaka-17 by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 08:19 pm

Seven individuals have obtained party nomination forms from the ruling Awami League as of yesterday for the upcoming by-election in the Dhaka-17 constituency, scheduled for July 17.

Party sources have disclosed that the collection and submission dates for party nomination forms have been set from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm every day until tomorrow.

According to Advocate Sayem Khan, deputy office secretary of the Awami League, the seven leaders who have collected the nomination forms are Mohammad Wakil Uddin, a member of the Awami League National Committee; Nurul Islam Tamiji, advisor of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote; Arafat Ashwad Islam, a primary member of Gulshan Thana Awami League; Mohammad Musa, president of Mujibnagar BCS Freedom Fighters Officers and Employees Association and former secretary; Md Zakir Hossain, acting president of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League; Abu Sayeed, former advisory council member of Cantonment Thana Awami League; and Abdul Khalek, former industries and commerce secretary of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League.

Additionally, 31 nomination forms for the position of mayor and 37 forms for the post of chairman of 37 union parishads were distributed by the Awami League in various regions of the country on Sunday, said Sayem.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission Secretariat released a notification, announcing the schedule for the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

According to the schedule, interested candidates can submit their nomination papers until June 15. The selection of candidates will take place on June 18, while the withdrawal of nomination papers can be done until June 25. The allocation of symbols will occur on June 26.

The constituency became vacant following the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

