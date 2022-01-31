6th phase UP elections underway

Politics

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

6th phase UP elections underway

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 11:52 am
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The sixth phase of the local government polls has begun at 218 union parishads (UPs) amid fears of probable violence.

The voting began on Monday morning at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

Electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used in 216 unions and ballots in two unions of the country where Police, RAB and BGB personnel have been deployed to tackle any untoward situation.

Over 11,600 candidates are contesting for various posts in 218 UPs under 42 upazilas in 22 districts of the country. Of them, 1,199 are contesting for the post of chairman, 2,559 for the reserved women member post and 7,846 for the general member post.

However, 144 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Of them, 12 were elected for chairman post, 32 for reserved women member post and 100 for general member post.

The number of voters in the sixth phase of UP polls is 41,82,263. 

Of these, 21,14,720 are male voters, 20,67,537 are female voters and six are third gender voters.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

All voters will cast their votes in 13,305 rooms of 2,186 polling centres.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured in different violent incidents centring the polls.

One Bhola Sheikh, 58, was killed in a clash between the supporters of two general member candidates at ward-3 of Pingna union at Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur on Saturday. Eight people were injured in the clash.

Besides, four journalists were injured in an attack by supporters of a candidate in Thakurgaon. At least 24 people were injured in clashes between supporters of Awami League (AL) and 'rebel' candidates in Chuadanga and Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

Earlier, in the five phases of UP polls, about 95 people were killed and about 1,000 injured in electoral clashes and violence across the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

UP polls / 6th UP polls / UP Election / UP elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

1h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

2h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

22h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

15h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

15h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

17h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March