6th blockade called by BNP, likeminded opposition parites underway

The blockade started at 6am today and will end at 6am on Friday

File photo of members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the street/UNB
File photo of members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the street/UNB

Another nationwide 48-hour blockade, called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties to press home their one-point demand, began this morning with regular vehicular movement on the streets.

The blockade started at 6am today and will end at 6am on Friday.

48-hour blockade: BNP, Jamaat bring out processions in parts of Dhaka

The presence of public transport on Dhaka streets and commuters seemed to be higher compared to the previous blockades, despite heightened tension and fear of violence. Law enforcers were seen patrolling the streets.

This is the sixth nationwide blockade since 31 October.

Giving a pause for a day after its 48-hour hartal, BNP and like-minded opposition parties called for yet another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Rizvi said the blockade is also meant to mount pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government, and release BNP leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP-Jamaat blockade / Bangladesh

