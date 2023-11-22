6th blockade: 232 BGB platoons, 432 RAB patrol teams deployed across the country

Politics

UNB
22 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 11:49 am

Related News

6th blockade: 232 BGB platoons, 432 RAB patrol teams deployed across the country

The elite force is overseeing the security of buses and goods-carrying vehicles on the long routes during the blockade

UNB
22 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 11:49 am
BGB personnel deployed on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on second day of hartal on 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected
BGB personnel deployed on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on second day of hartal on 20 November 2023. Photo: Collected

To maintain law and order across the country during the ongoing 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade, a huge number of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel have been deployed.

According to a media release issued by BGB headquarters, a total of 232 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the county.

Meanwhile, a total of 432 patrol teams of Rab have been deployed across the country to resist untoward incidents during the blockade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the elite force is also overseeing the security of buses and goods-carrying vehicles on the long routes during the blockade.

The intelligence teams are also keeping vigil on bus stands, train stations and other important places to prevent violence and sabotage.

 

Top News

BGB / RAB / BNP-Jamaat blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

2h | Panorama
On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys’ Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association. Graphics: TBS

The 70-year legacy of Aligarh Old Boys' Association of Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

23h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

34m | TBS World
Market price is increasing due to currency value!

Market price is increasing due to currency value!

1h | TBS Economy
Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

1h | TBS Economy
Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

17h | TBS World