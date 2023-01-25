66 BNP men sent to prison in sabotage case

A court in Khulna has sent 66 BNP partymen, including Khulna city unit member secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin to prison after denying their bail pleas in three sabotage cases.

The cases were filed ahead of the opposition party's 10 December rally in the capital.

The opposition activists face allegations of planning to unseat the government and conduct acts of sabotage ahead of the 10 December rally, said Shafiqul Alam Mona, convener of the party's Khulna city unit, adding that the police fabricated these claims only to prevent their participation in the rally.

On Wednesday, Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge SM Ashiqur Rahman passed the order to send the BNP men to prison.

Other BNP activists present at the court premises vented their anger and initiated a rally demanding withdrawal of all politically motivated cases, unconditional release of all the activists from jail, and resignation of the government.

Among those sent to prison are also the city unit's Masud Parvez Babu, joint-convener and Istiak Ahmed, convener of Khulna city students' wing.

Shafiqul Alam Mona said over 50 party members have already served in jails and others had secured anticipatory bail.

Three police stations under Khulna Metropolitan Police filed separate cases of sabotage against BNP party members between 6 and 8 December.