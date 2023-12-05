62% candidates in Barishal completed graduation, post graduation; one holds PhD

Shahidul Islam, the Barishal district returning officer and deputy commissioner, announces the approval and cancellation of nomination papers on Monday, 4 December 2023. Photo: Syed Mehedi Hasan

62% of the electoral candidates in Barishal have either completed their graduation or post-graduation, while one holds a PhD degree.

In Barishal constituencies, 45 remained in the electoral race after scrutiny. Previously, 55 candidates had collected nominations for the six constituencies for the 12th national parliamentary elections.

"Nominations of 10 candidates have been rejected. These candidates can reapply for reconsideration of their nominations," Shahidul Islam, the district returning officer and deputy commissioner, said on Monday (5 December), the last day of nomination scrutiny and hearings.

A review of the affidavits of the 45 candidates who submitted their documents to the returning officer's office reveals that the district has the highest number of highly educated candidates, with one holding a PhD degree.

According to the data, 8% have passed the SSC examination, another 8% have passed the HSC examination, and 17% of the candidates are self-educated.

The highest percentage, 62%, are graduates or post-graduates or equivalent.

This means out of 45 candidates, eight are self-educated, four have passed the SSC or equivalent examinations, four have passed the HSC examinations, 28 have degrees ranging from honours to masters or equivalent, and one has a PhD degree.

The self-educated candidates include Abul Hasanat Abdullah from Awami League in the Barishal 1 constituency, Saheb Ali from NPP in the Barishal 2 constituency, Mizanur Rahman from Jatiya Party in Barishal-4, Abdul Hannan Sikder from NPP in

Barishal 5, independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, Nasrin Jahan Ratna from the Jatiya Party in Barishal 6, Md Mosharaf Hossain from NPP, and Humayun Kabir Sikder from the Zaker Party.

Among the SSC and HSC pass candidates, Md Tuhin from NPP in Barishal 1 constituency has passed the Dakhil exam, Md Johurul Islam from Jatiya Party in Barishal 2 constituency has passed the SSC, Shahjahan Siraj from Trinamool BNP and independent Monirul Islam in the same constituency have passed the HSC.

The sole PhD degree holder among the candidates is Md Aminul Haq, an independent candidate in the Barishal 3 constituency.