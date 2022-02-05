6-member search committee announced to form Election Commission

The Cabinet Division has announced a six-member search committee -- led by Justice Obaidul Hasan -- to form the next Election Commission (EC) in line with the newly passed bill.

A gazette notification was issued in this regard as per the directives of President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday.

The other committee members are -- Justice SM Quddus Zaman, Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain, and writer Anwara Syed Haque.

According to the notification, the search committee will carry out its duties and functions in accordance with the "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022."

Besides, the Cabinet Division will provide the necessary secretarial assistance in carrying out the responsibilities of the committee.

On 27 January, the bill was passed during the 16th session of the 11th National Assembly at the Parliament unanimously by voice vote.

Later, it got the approval of President Abdul Hamid.

Law Minister Anisul Haq placed the bill in parliament on 23 January seeking to give a legal shield to the current and previous commissions formed through search committees.

Earlier, it was reported that the search committee will be headed by a justice of the Appellate Division, nominated by the chief justice (CJ).

The five other members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division nominated by the CJ, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the country's president.

Talking about the qualifications of CEC and election commissioners, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said they must be Bangladeshi citizens, be persons of at least 50 years old, and have at least a 20-year work experience in the important government, semi-government, private or judicial posts.

About the disqualifications, he said if a person is declared 'insane' by any court; has not been released from the jail after being declared as 'bankrupt'; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to, a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least a two-year imprisonment; convicted by international crimes tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

Explaining the last disqualification, he said if a person held the post of CEC once or the Chief Justice, he or she would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC.

In order to give legal protection to the constitution of previous election commissions, it would be considered that these were made under this law, he added.

