6-member search committee announced to form Election Commission

Politics

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:37 pm

Related News

6-member search committee announced to form Election Commission

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:37 pm
6-member search committee announced to form Election Commission

The Cabinet Division has announced a six-member search committee -- led by Justice Obaidul Hasan -- to form the next Election Commission (EC) in line with the newly passed bill.

A gazette notification was issued in this regard as per the directives of President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday.

The other committee members are -- Justice SM Quddus Zaman, Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain, and writer Anwara Syed Haque.

According to the notification, the search committee will carry out its duties and functions in accordance with the "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022."

Besides, the Cabinet Division will provide the necessary secretarial assistance in carrying out the responsibilities of the committee.

On 27 January, the bill was passed during the 16th session of the 11th National Assembly at the Parliament unanimously by voice vote.

Later, it got the approval of President Abdul Hamid.

Law Minister Anisul Haq placed the bill in parliament on 23 January seeking to give a legal shield to the current and previous commissions formed through search committees.  

Earlier, it was reported that the search committee will be headed by a justice of the Appellate Division, nominated by the chief justice (CJ).

The five other members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division nominated by the CJ, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the country's president.

Talking about the qualifications of CEC and election commissioners, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said they must be Bangladeshi citizens, be persons of at least 50 years old, and have at least a 20-year work experience in the important government, semi-government, private or judicial posts.

About the disqualifications, he said if a person is declared 'insane' by any court; has not been released from the jail after being declared as 'bankrupt'; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to, a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least a two-year imprisonment; convicted by international crimes tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

Explaining the last disqualification, he said if a person held the post of CEC once or the Chief Justice, he or she would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC.

In order to give legal protection to the constitution of previous election commissions, it would be considered that these were made under this law, he added.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Search committee / EC / Election Commission (EC) / Election Commission formation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

3h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

47m | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

5h | Panorama
People of earlier generations recall the beautiful place that once was Dhaka before it dwindled into becoming the sprawling urban slum it is today. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: Infuriating and yet throbbing in the soul

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

23h | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks