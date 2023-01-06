6 hurt in BCL infighting at Sylhet Agricultural Univ

At least six people were injured after two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed over establishing dominance at Sylhet Agricultural University.

Police and university administration are on alert following the clash that took place in phases since Friday noon.

A group of the university BCL men were reportedly discontent with the newly-formed BCL committee comprising Ashiqur Rahman as president and Emdadul Hossain as general secretary.

The committee was scheduled to hold a meeting at the university auditorium but the opposition group went desperate and brought out a procession. They marched towards the auditorium, resulting in a clash between the two factions.

Both the groups chased their rivals with local weapons leaving six people injured with one in critical condition.

It is learned that the vice-presidents Sharif Hossain and Sabbir Mollah lead the opposition group. However, they could not be reached even after several phone calls.

Ashiqur Rahman, president of the Agricultural University Chhatra League, said that some people who were against the ideals of the Chhatra League tried to attack while the new committee was holding a meeting.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahparan police station told The Business Standard that the situation is now under control.

The two sides have now been resisted with the help of the university administration, he added.