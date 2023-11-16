5th phase of blockade: BNP's student wing holds rallies in parts of Dhaka

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:19 pm

They sat together and occupied the roads around Shilpakala Academy to reinforce the blockade

Chhatra Dal initiated a rally from Sayedabad amid blockade.
Several units of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal have brought out processions across the capital on the second day of the fifth round of blockade announced by BNP, Jamaat, and their allies.

One faction of BNP's student wing, Chhatra Dal, initiated a rally from Sayedabad Janapad to Dholaipar Community Center in the morning.

The rally witnessed the participation of JCD central leaders such as Vice President Tanjil Hasan, Joint Secretary HM Abu Jafar, Assistant General Secretary Bayezid Hossain, and Ruhul Amin Himel, alongside several local leaders and activists.

The procession ended in front of Dholaipar Community Center encountering a police barrier.

Simultaneously, another group led by former Dhaka University Chhatra Dal convener Mohammad Rakibul Islam Rakib marched from Segunbagicha Shilpakala Academy gate to Motsho Bhaban.

Leaders and activists from BNP's student wing voiced their resistance to the Election Commission's recently announced schedule for upcoming polls on 7 January and supported the ongoing blockade through various slogans. 

They sat together and occupied the roads around Shilpakala Academy to reinforce the blockade.

Meanwhile, the Kabi Nazrul Government College faction of Chhatra Dal brought out another rally holding a banner that reads "Repairs are underway for the state; We're sorry for the temporary inconvenience."

Earlier yesterday, anticipating the Election Commission's imminent announcement of the next general election schedule, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade on Wednesday and Thursday.

At a virtual press briefing on Monday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fifth round of blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home the party's one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration.

The blockade will be enforced from 6am Wednesday to 6am on Friday, Rizvi said.

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued on Monday right after BNP's announcement.

