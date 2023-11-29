Chairmen, mayors of 58 zila, upazila parishad,municipality resign to run in JS polls

So far 50 upazila chairmen, five zila parishad chairmen and three municipality mayors resigned from their respective posts to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election scheduled for 7 January.

They have submitted their resignations to the Local Government Division between 3 October and 29 November.

Sources said that the resigned office bearers have decided to run in the polls, mostly independently, as the Awami League's top brass announced that the party would remain liberal towards the party leaders running in the polls as independent candidates.

However, among the 58 resigned officials, some have secured nominations from the Awami League to contest in the national polls. The resigned upazila chairmen of Patiya of Chattogram, Shalla of Sunamganj, Satkhira Sadar, Muktagacha of Mymensingh and Karimganj of Kishoreganj are among them.

The Local Government Division already declared the 58 posts of the civic body representatives vacant. The vice chairmen of the concerned zilas, upazilas and councillors' panel in municipalities will perform the duties of chairmen or mayor until new appointments, meaning the resigned individuals will no longer be able to get back their posts.

As per the polls schedule announced by the Election Commission, the deadline for submission of nomination forms for the 12th national parliamentary elections will end today.

Local Government Division officials assume that the number of such resignations may increase.