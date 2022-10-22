50 injured in attack on trawler carrying BNP activists to rally

At least 50 BNP leaders and activists from Phultala upazila were injured in an attack by opponents while going to the BNP rally in Khulna by a trawler.

The injured have been admitted to Phultala Upazila Health Complex and various hospitals and clinics in the area.

Leaders of the BNP unit in Phultala upazila alleged that Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League carried out the attack.

According to sources at BNP, the leaders and activists of the party crossed the police barricade and started for Khulna by nine trawlers from the Phultala and Shikirhat ghats of the Bhairab river at 9 am on Saturday.

"When the vessels reached the Ghat No-5 area in Khulna around 12:15 pm, armed members of Awami League and their affiliated organisations on 5-6 trawlers attacked them with locally made weapons, knives, bricks and stones," said Enamul Bhuian Parvej, convenor of Jubo Dal unit in Phultala upazila.

Hundreds of BNP activists jumped into the river to protect themselves from the attack.

Among the injured are Phultala Upazila Unit BNP Joint Convenor and Union Parishad Chairman Sheikh Abul Bashar, its Joint Convenor Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, BNP Leader Molla Monirul Islam, Abdullah, Sajjaduzzaman, Ziaur Rahma, Md Tashir, Jahangir Hossain, Yachin Ali, Sheikh Habibur Rahman, Sohrab Hossain, Ikramul Biswas, Hariun Molla, Ferdaus Molla, Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Abdul Majid, Sunil Das, Sumon Sardar, and Gaffer Sheikh were admitted to Phultala Upazila Health Complex.

"Abdullah was shifted to a private hospital in Khulna as his condition was serious," said Enamul.

Khulna District BNP Convenor Amir Ejaz Khan said Awami League and its affiliated organisations had been trying for the past three days to vandalize the rally in Khulna and they attacked the BNP men in Phultala upazila. He strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate action against those involved.