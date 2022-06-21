5 parties including BNP absent in EC meeting over EVM

Politics

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 04:01 pm

Five political parties including the BNP refrained from taking part in the Election Commission's meeting on electronic voting machines (EVM).

A total of 13 parties were invited at the meeting that started at 3pm Tuesday (21 June) at the Election Commission building in the capital.

Representatives of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khilafah Majlis, Khilafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khilafat Movement, National People's Party (NPP), Islamic Unity, Bangladesh Islamic Front, and Jamiat Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh attended the meeting.

On the other hand, BNP, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD, Islami
 Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) avoided the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, Election Commissioner Retired District and Sessions Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, and Retired Senior Secretary Alamgir were present at the meeting.

