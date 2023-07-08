5-member Awami League delegation to visit India on BJP's invitation

A delegation of five members from the ruling Awami League is set to visit India at the end of this month or at the beginning of August, upon the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to party sources, a delegation of five members, led by Awami League presidium member Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, has already been selected for the visit to India.

However, Awami League has not issued any official statement in this regard.

The schedule for the visit will be finalised soon, as per the central source of the Awami League.

Reportedly, the BJP has taken initiatives to strengthen relations with political parties from different nations, particularly those in neighbouring countries. The visit of the Awami League delegation to India is believed to be a part of this effort.

The invitation comes ahead of Bangladesh's national election to be held at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.