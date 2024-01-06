48hr hartal begins as nation set for polls tomorrow

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:37 am

48hr hartal begins as nation set for polls tomorrow

BNP-Jamaat sources also hinted at a potential nationwide hartal on 8 January, aiming to sustain the momentum of their movement even after the polls closed

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:37 am
File Photo: TBS/Joynal Abedin Shishir
File Photo: TBS/Joynal Abedin Shishir

A 48-hour hartal, called by BNP-Jamaat and like-minded political parties to boycott the election, has commenced and will continue through tomorrow (7 January) - on the day of the 12th national election.

Earlier in a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced that the party and its allies will observe hartal from Saturday 6am to Monday 6am,

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, their primary objective is not to disrupt voting itself, but rather to convince citizens to abstain from voting and ultimately achieve low voter turnout at polling stations.

Strategically increasing their visibility through large street gatherings, the opposition coalition aims to draw international attention by highlighting any potential confrontations with authorities or ruling party men, hoping to gain diplomatic support.

BNP-Jamaat sources also hinted at a potential nationwide hartal on 8 January, aiming to sustain the momentum of their movement even after the polls closed.

Meanwhile, the BNP and Jamaat held countrywide processions and mass campaigns on Friday. 

Led by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party and its affiliates brought out a 'stick procession' in the capital. They marched in the capital's Karwan Bazar area calling on the people to boycott the national election.

"Today there are two factions in the country. One is for truth and justice, for people's right to vote and freedom of expression. The other is for money laundering and looters, for taking away people's rights. Those who are on the side of justice will be victorious. It is inevitable," Rizvi said during a brief speech following the procession.

Also, leaders and activists of Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit brought out 'stick processions' in several areas of the capital.

48hr hartal / Election Day

