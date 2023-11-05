48hr blockade: Jubo Dal stages torch procession in Munshiganj

On the first day of the two-day blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their political allies, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal took to the streets in Munshiganj with a torch procession to express their solidarity with the protest.

Early Sunday morning, leaders and activists of Jubo Dal initiated the Mashal (torch) procession, led by Masud Rana, the member secretary of the district BNP's youth wing.

The procession took place in Muktarpur area along the Munshiganj-Narayanganj Highway.

As the blockade continues, the district has experienced disruptions in public transport, particularly in terms of long-distance services. However, traffic on internal roads within the district has remained relatively unaffected.