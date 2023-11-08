48hr blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in Dhaka

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:01 am

Related News

48hr blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in Dhaka

The areas where Jamaat brought out processions include Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Agargaon, Demra, Babubazar, Dhanmondi, Ramna, Badda and Basabo

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:01 am
Jamaat brings out procession in Kafrul, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Jamaat brings out procession in Kafrul, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Jamaat has brought out separate processions in different streets in Dhaka on the first day of BNP-Jamaat's blockade on Wednesday (8 November).

The areas where Jamaat brought out processions include Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Agargaon, Demra, Babubazar, Dhanmondi, Ramna, Badda and Basabo. 

Dhaka south Jamaat brings out procession on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Dhaka south Jamaat brings out procession on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

"People have united on the streets spontaneously demanding a caretaker government and the resignation of the government," Mahfuzur Rahman, central Majlish-e-Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and assistant secretary of the party's Dhaka north segment, said during the blockade rally on Mirpur. 

Meanwhile, Jamaat's Dhaka North Publicity Secretary Ataur Rahman Sarker claimed police tried to disperse the crowd of Jamaat men in Agargaon, and three were arrested.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, this claim could not be independently verified.

Jamaat brings out procession in Pallabi, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Jamaat brings out procession in Pallabi, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

There were no reports of police involvement in any other Jamaat processions today. 

This blockade comes after a one-day hiatus following the previous two phases of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami-enforced nationwide road-rail-waterway blockades beginning from 6am today.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of the blockade — one for three days starting on 31 October and the other for two days starting on 5 November.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / blockade / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

1d | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

1d | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

13h | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

15h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

21h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

21h | Tech Talk