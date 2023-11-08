48hr blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in Dhaka

Jamaat brings out procession in Kafrul, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Jamaat has brought out separate processions in different streets in Dhaka on the first day of BNP-Jamaat's blockade on Wednesday (8 November).

The areas where Jamaat brought out processions include Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Agargaon, Demra, Babubazar, Dhanmondi, Ramna, Badda and Basabo.

Dhaka south Jamaat brings out procession on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

"People have united on the streets spontaneously demanding a caretaker government and the resignation of the government," Mahfuzur Rahman, central Majlish-e-Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and assistant secretary of the party's Dhaka north segment, said during the blockade rally on Mirpur.

Meanwhile, Jamaat's Dhaka North Publicity Secretary Ataur Rahman Sarker claimed police tried to disperse the crowd of Jamaat men in Agargaon, and three were arrested.

However, this claim could not be independently verified.

Jamaat brings out procession in Pallabi, Dhaka on Wednesday, 8 November 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

There were no reports of police involvement in any other Jamaat processions today.

This blockade comes after a one-day hiatus following the previous two phases of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami-enforced nationwide road-rail-waterway blockades beginning from 6am today.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of the blockade — one for three days starting on 31 October and the other for two days starting on 5 November.