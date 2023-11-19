48-hour hartal: Jamaat brings out processions in parts of Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists brings out procession in the capital's Pallabi on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out processions in Dhaka streets today morning to support the 48-hour hartal to protest the Election Commission's announcement of the polls schedule.

They brought out processions in the capital's Mirpur, Badda, Rampura, Uttara, Pallabi, Kafrul, Mohammadpur and Gulshan, among other spots.

Jamaat Dhaka Metropolitan North organised a protest procession in the Mirpur region in the early morning. The procession started from the Mirpur-2 bus stand and concluded in front of the Masjid Market with a street meeting.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists brings out procession in the capital's Mirpur on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The protest in the Badda region was led by Nazim Uddin Molla, a member of the central Majlis-e-Shura and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists brings out procession in the capital's Rampura on Sunday, 19 November 2023. Photo: Collected

In Rampura, the protest procession was led by Jamaat leader F Ahmed.

A 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to protest the announcement of the schedule for the 12th national elections is underway today.

This is the second round of hartal called by the BNP and its allies since 28 October following its grand rally, which was marred by clashes.

The party and its allies have also enforced five rounds of blockades in the last 20 days. The strike has also been called to put pressure on the government to step down, hand over power to a non-partisan administration, and release all BNP leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.