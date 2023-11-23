48-hour blockade: Jamaat brings out processions at different areas of Dhaka

Jamaat brought out a procession in the Kafrul area on 23 November. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Isami brought out processions in different areas of the capital Dhaka today to try to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and their allied parties.

Jamaat brought out processions in the Mirpur, Mohamamdpur, Uttara, Mohakhali and Badda areas on Thursday (23 November).

Mahfuzur Rahman, Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Central Majlis and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, led a procession in the Mirpur area.

"People will not leave the streets until the fall of this fascist and mafia government," he said.

He called for the government to accept the demands of the people and resign and hand over power to a caretaker government.

"Otherwise they will have to step down from power in disgrace," he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolis North tried to block the road at Mirpur-1 Chinese Mor.

Party activists from the Hatirjheel-Tezgaon chapter protested by blocking the Mohakhali rail gate.

Jamaat activists from Pallabi area have blocked the road at Mirpur 12 Kalshi Road and protested.

The procession was led by Nasir Uddin, a member of the Working Council of Dhaka Metropolitan North.

In support of the ongoing blockade, Maulana Qutubuddin, M Rahman and Abdus Sabur Farhad, Shura members of Dhaka Metropolitan North Majlis, led a procession in the Badda area.

Jammat activists of Uttara West region blocked the road in the Uttara area and were led by Shura members SK Ratan and Md Salim in Majlis of Dhaka Metropolitan North.

Maulana Shakhawat Hossain and Moshiur Rahman, Shura members of Dhaka Metropolitan North Majlis, led a procession in the Mohammadpur area. A large number of local activists were present.