48-hour blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in capital

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists brings out procession in the capital's Uttara on Wednesday, 22 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists brought out processions in different areas of the capital on the first day of the fresh 48-hour blockade on Wednesday (22 November).

The BNP and Jamaat called for the blockade after the parties rejected the upcoming national elections scheduled for 7 January.

Jamaat brought out processions in Panthapath, Azampur, Shewrapara, Mirpur, and Pallabi this morning.

Under the initiative of the Tejgaon-Hatirjheel zone of Jamaat, the party men held processions in Panthapath, Uttara, North Dhaka City, and also demonstrated a road blockade in Azimpur, Dakshinkhan.

In support of the blockade, leaders and workers of the Kafrul region of Jamaat organised picketing and a procession in Mirpur's Shewrapara area.

Nasir Uddin, a member of the working council of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's North unit, said, "To save the country and the nation from these forces [Awami League], the people are united on the streets today," he said and urged the government to immediately resign and hand over power to a caretaker government."

"Otherwise, the government will have to pay a heavy price for declaring war against the people," he said during a demonstration in Mirpur's Pallabi area.