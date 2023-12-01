4 parties deny fielding candidates after EC data shows their contestants

Jahir Rayhan
01 December, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 11:59 pm

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, the Khelafat Majlish and the Bangladesh Muslim League made the announcements on Friday (1 December), saying they are not participating in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Four parties have denied nominating any candidates to contest in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls after data released by the Election Commission showed nomination forms were filed using the parties' name and symbols. 

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, the Khelafat Majlish and the Bangladesh Muslim League made the announcements on Friday (1 December) saying they are not participating in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

According to Election Commission data, one candidate each of Jamiat Ulema, Khelafat Majslish and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, and two candidates of the Muslim League have filed nomination forms to contest in the national polls.

Talking to The Business Standard on the day, Jamiat Secretary General Maulana Monjurul Islam Effendi said, "No one from our party is contesting the election. No one can be a party candidate without the signatures of the party president and the general secretary. How did we end up having a candidate?"

The identity of the candidate who filed the nomination could not be verified independently.

Meanwhile, Khelafat Majlish had earlier announced that they too are not participating in the upcoming JS polls.

Reiterating the party's decision on Friday, Maulana Azizur Rahman Helal, office and organising secretary of Khelafat Majlish, told TBS, "We have not nominated anyone with the rickshaw symbol. No one has been nominated by the party. We stand by our decision not to participate in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections."

In a similar statement, the Bangladesh Muslim League has also said the party is not joining the national polls slated for 7 January 2024 and that it has not nominated anyone to contest with the party symbol 'hurricane'.

"So far, as per our knowledge, no party leader has submitted nomination paper for the 12th national election. If anyone associated with any other party or the Bangladesh Muslim League participates in the election with a different symbol, it is their personal decision and the party's executive committee will take action against them as per the rules," the party said.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, said, "Our party and the Left Democratic Alliance are not going to a one-sided election.

"We have already said that. I am the general secretary of the party. I would have known if any letter had gone to the Election Commission in this regard," he said.

