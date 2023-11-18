6 parties apply to form election alliance with AL

Politics

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 05:49 pm

6 parties apply to form election alliance with AL

Six political parties have expressed their interest in forming an alliance with Bangladesh Awami League (AL) for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election.

The applicants are the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) led by Hasanul Haque Inu, Samyabadi Dal led by Dilip Barua, Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju, the Workers Party led by Rashed Khan Menon, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh by Badruddoza Chowdhury and Tariqat Federation by Syed Najibul Basher Maizbhandaria

The parties gave a letter to the Election Commission in this regard today, EC sources said.

The six have so far formally submitted their alliance requests at the Agargaon election building until Saturday morning, the final submission day.

