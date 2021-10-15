4 killed, 30 injured in clash over UP polls in Magura

At least four people were killed and 30 others got injured on Friday in a clash between supporters of two rival candidates of the upcoming Union Parishad election at Jagodal village in Magura Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as member candidate, Sabur Molla, 50; his brother, Kabir Molla, 55; his cousin, Abdur Rahman, 50; and Imran Ali, 32.

The clash broke out between supporters of both groups around 4pm for establishing supremacy in the area, police said.

Tensions had been simmering in the area for the past three days as Sabur Mollah and his rival, Nazrul Islam contesting for the same post in the upcoming UP elections.

Nine of the 30 injured have been admitted to the Magura Sadar Hospital. Police have been deployed in the village as tension is prevailing in the area.

Manjurul Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, said the bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case has been filed with Magura police station in this regard. No arrests were made so far, the OC added.