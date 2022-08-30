4 injured as BNP activists attacked on way to join Munshiganj protest rally

Activists who were on their way to join the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) protest rally in Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj have allegedly been attacked by Awami League activists on Tuesday.

Four people, including Deputy General Secretary of the Upazila Jubo Dal Mohiuddin, were injured in the incident.

The injured are Gajaria Upazila Jubo Dal co-general secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed, 48, Jubo Dal worker Russell Dewan, 40, Sohag Shikder, 35, and CNG-run-autorickshaw driver Ripon Mia, 28.

Mohiuddin, deputy general secretary of Upazila Jubo Dal, who was injured in the attack, said that as part of the central programme, they were going from Hoglakandi to Bhoberchar College Road to join the Gajaria BNP protest rally against the increase in commodity prices and the attack on BNP leaders and workers.

About 15-20 Awami League activists attacked them when they came in front of Mina library near Bhoberchar bazar and vandalised the CNG, said the Jubo Dal leader.

The injured were later rescued by other BNP activists and sent to the hospital.

Gajaria Upazila Health Complex emergency department doctor Kant Rani Das said, among the injured, Mohiuddin was admitted to Ghajaria Upazila Health Complex and the rest were discharged after providing first aid. None of the injuries were serious, she added.

Meanwhile, Munshiganj District BNP General Secretary and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary of BNP Central Committee Karuzzaman Ratan and Gajaria Upazila BNP Convenor Syed Siddique Ullah Farid condemned the attack on the activists.

Gajaria Police Officer-in-Charge Md Rais Uddin was contacted to inquire about the matter, but he said that he has no news of any attack on BNP leaders and workers.

As part of the central programme, BNP brought out a protest rally near Bhoberchar College Road in Gajaria of Munshiganj around 10:30am Tuesday to protest the increase in commodity prices and the torture of BNP leaders and workers.

However, police blocked the rally and they had to retreat from there.