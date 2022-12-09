4 BNP men held from Nayapaltan

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
4 BNP men held from Nayapaltan

TBS Report
09 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 02:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four BNP men, including a upazila Jubo Dal leader, were detained from Nayapaltan on Friday while they were trying to near the BNP headquarters in the city.

Among the arrestees, one was identified as Sarfarj, organising secretary of Rupganj upzila Jubo Dal from Narayanganj.

"Our party office has been blocked. We came here to observe the situation but police detained us, the Jubo Dal leader shouted while he was being taken away by law enforcers.

One was detained from Nightingale intersection, half a kilometer away from the BNP central office, as dozens of BNP leaders and activists marched from Fakirapool to Nayapaltan.

"We detained one person when some people in the area tried to create chaos and drove them away from the road," said Mantosh Biswas, assistant commissioner of (Lalbagh Traffic Zone) Motijheel Police Division.

The Nightingale intersection has been closed since this morning. People walking in front of the BNP party office were questioned by police.

