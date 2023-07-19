380 BNP leaders, activists sued over clash with police in Pirojpur; 15 arrested

A case has been filed against 380 leaders and activists of BNP in connection with Tuesday's clash with police at Circuit House in Pirojpur district town.

Police also arrested 15 people in this connection.

Sub-inspector Maksudur Rahaman of Sadar Police Station filed the case against 80 identified and 300 unidentified people on Tuesday night, said officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Abir Mohammad Hasan.

Convener of Pirojpur district unit BNP Alamgir Hossain and member secretary Gazi Wahiduzzaman Lavlu were among the accused.

According to the case statement, seven policemen were injured as some BNP men attacked police during their march programme in sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The injured are now taking treatment at Sadar Hospital.