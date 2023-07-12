37 other parties also announce one-point demand to oust govt

Alongside the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), 37 other political parties have come together to make a unified demand to oust the current government and hold the next election under a caretaker government.

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, Gono Odhikar Parishad (supporters of Reza Kibria) staged a demonstration in the capital on Wednesday (12 July).

Dr Fariduzzaman Forhad, National People's Party (NPP) chairman and coordinator of Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, said the government should immediately dissolve the parliament and handover power to a caretaker government. "If necessary, elections will be held under the United Nations."

Addressing the demonstration programme, Senior Joint Convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad Faruk Hasan expressed concerns about the government's alleged attempt to manipulate the upcoming elections.

On the other hand, 12-party alliance Coordinator Mostafa Jamal Haider, Labour Party Chairman Dr Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Redowan Ahmed, members of Ganotantra Mancha, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nur's faction), and AB party held a press conference today and declared a one-point movement programme.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has declared a one-point demand to oust the government during the rally held in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan today.

The opposition party also announced a march programme across the country on 18 July. And in Dhaka, marches will be held from 10am to 4pm from Gabtali to Jatrabari on 18 and on 19 July a march programme will be held from Uttara to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka.