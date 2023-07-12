37 more parties declare one-point movement to oust govt

Politics

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:41 pm

Alongside the BNP, 37 other political parties have declared a one-point movement to oust the government, and demand for holding a free and fair election under a non-partisan government.

Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote and the Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria-faction), held protest programmes in the city on Wednesday to press home their one-point demand.

At a protest procession in the Paltan area, Fariduzzaman Farhad, coordinator of the Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote and also chairman of the National People's Party, urged the government to dissolve the parliament and hand over power to the caretaker government.

Leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria-faction) staged a protest rally at the National Press Club.

At the rally, Farooq Hasan, senior joint convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said, "Like in 2014 and 2018, this government is trying to rig elections again. But this time, we will not spare this fascist, dictatorial government."

From now on, the party will be on the field to realise the one-point demand, he added.

In a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity, Mustafa Jamal Haider, coordinator of the 12-party alliance, said from Thursday, a new chapter of the movement will emerge to topple the government.

In a press conference at the Nayapaltan party office, Mostafizur Rahman Iran, chairman of Bangladesh Labour Party, has announced a one-point movement, demanding the resignation of the Awami government and the formation of a poll-time non-partisan neutral government.

Besides, Redwan Ahmed, secretary general of LDP, said to realise the one-point demand to topple the government, the party will arrange a march from Gabtoli to Jatrabari on 18 July and another march from Abdullahpur to Bahadur Shah Park on 19 July.

Moreover, in separate press conferences on Wednesday, Ganatantra Mancha, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Noor-faction), and Amar Bangladesh Party also declared a one-point movement to oust the incumbent government.

Movement / opposition parties

