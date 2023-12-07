338 appeal against ROs' decisions on nomination papers to EC on three days

A total of 155 aspiring national election candidates appealed to the Election Commission (EC) against the returning officers' (ROs) decision regarding the cancelled and accepted nominations on Thursday (7 December) taking the total number of appeals to 338 in three days.

According to Election Commission sources, of the total, seven petitions have been filed against accepted nomination papers.

The appeal process for regaining candidacy to participate in the upcoming 12th national election began on Tuesday at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area.

On Thursday, 27 people in Dhaka region, 11 people in Chattogram region, 4 people in Faridpur, 9 people in Sylhet, 8 people in Mymensingh, 4 people in Barishal, 17 people in Khulna, 17 people in Rajshahi, 33 people in Cumilla and 24 people in Rangpur have appealed to the EC.

In the first two days since the Election Commission began the appeal process against the ROs' decision regarding the nomination papers a total of 183 candidates appealed to the commission.