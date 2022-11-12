32 BNP men detained in city

Politics

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:06 pm

32 BNP men detained in city

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:06 pm
32 BNP men detained in city

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested at least 32 BNP men from the capital's Mohakhali and Banani area on Friday (11 November) night.

"They have been arrested over allegation of conspiracy against the government", said Hasan Muhammad Muhtarim, assistant commissioner of Mirpur zone of DMP.

Police detained 25 people from SKS Food Court in Mohakhali area after raiding the place.

"They were in a secret meeting and we are investigating whether all of them are involved with the conspiracy or not," he added.

Another police official said, "The detainees have been taken to Kafrul Police Station and legal action will be taken against them after investigation,"

Dhaka city North unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque, in a statement on Saturday, condemned the arrests and demanded withdrawal of the "fabricated" case as well as their immediate unconditional release.

