30th BCL national conference rescheduled to 6 Dec: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:04 pm

Related News

30th BCL national conference rescheduled to 6 Dec: Quader

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:04 pm
30th BCL national conference rescheduled to 6 Dec: Quader

The date of the 30th national conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been changed for the second time and will now be held on 6 December (Tuesday).

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday confirmed the new schedule of the conference while speaking at the tri-annual conference of Pirojpur district Awami League.

Earlier, Awami League's Local Government Representative Nomination Board fixed 3 December to hold the conference in the capital which was later suspended on the orders of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As per sources, the premier is scheduled to go on a state visit to Japan on 29 November and is expected to return on 3 December, which is why she wanted the council on a different date.

On 20 November, a press release signed by BCL Office Secretary Indranil Dev Sharma Rony informed that the 30th BCL conference will be organised on 8-9 December.

BCL held its 29th national conference in May 2018. In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury became the president and Golam Rabbani became the general secretary of the student wing of the ruling Awami League. They were later dismissed from the organisation due to controversial activities.

Later, Al Nahian Khan Joy was appointed as acting president and Lekhok Bhattacharya as acting general secretary. 

On 4 January 2020, on the founding anniversary of Chhatra League, Joy and Lekhok were made president and general secretary.

Since then, Joy and Lekhok have been serving as the president and general secretary of the Chhatra League Central Parliament. 

During his opening speech today, Quader warned that the government will not interfere with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's rally on 10 December, but if they arrive with fire and sticks, they will be given a befitting reply.

Referring to BNP as a terrorist group, the general secretary of Awami League said that the Canadian court has declared BNP as a terrorist group.

Obaidul Quader mentioned that it is not so easy to make a leader out of someone who ran away to London by signing a bond for not doing politics, Obaidul Quader further said that the time of deceiving people is over.

Regarding the demand for a caretaker government, the general secretary of the Awami League hurled a question at the BNP secretary general saying which country of the world there is a caretaker government.

"It was your leader who said that no one is neutral except for madmen and children," he quipped.

Obaidul Quader said that there is no use in dreaming about a caretaker government. The next national elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as it is held in different countries of the world, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

2h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court