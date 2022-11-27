30th BCL national conference rescheduled to 6 Dec: Quader

The date of the 30th national conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been changed for the second time and will now be held on 6 December (Tuesday).

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday confirmed the new schedule of the conference while speaking at the tri-annual conference of Pirojpur district Awami League.

Earlier, Awami League's Local Government Representative Nomination Board fixed 3 December to hold the conference in the capital which was later suspended on the orders of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As per sources, the premier is scheduled to go on a state visit to Japan on 29 November and is expected to return on 3 December, which is why she wanted the council on a different date.

On 20 November, a press release signed by BCL Office Secretary Indranil Dev Sharma Rony informed that the 30th BCL conference will be organised on 8-9 December.

BCL held its 29th national conference in May 2018. In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury became the president and Golam Rabbani became the general secretary of the student wing of the ruling Awami League. They were later dismissed from the organisation due to controversial activities.

Later, Al Nahian Khan Joy was appointed as acting president and Lekhok Bhattacharya as acting general secretary.

On 4 January 2020, on the founding anniversary of Chhatra League, Joy and Lekhok were made president and general secretary.

Since then, Joy and Lekhok have been serving as the president and general secretary of the Chhatra League Central Parliament.

During his opening speech today, Quader warned that the government will not interfere with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's rally on 10 December, but if they arrive with fire and sticks, they will be given a befitting reply.

Referring to BNP as a terrorist group, the general secretary of Awami League said that the Canadian court has declared BNP as a terrorist group.

Obaidul Quader mentioned that it is not so easy to make a leader out of someone who ran away to London by signing a bond for not doing politics, Obaidul Quader further said that the time of deceiving people is over.

Regarding the demand for a caretaker government, the general secretary of the Awami League hurled a question at the BNP secretary general saying which country of the world there is a caretaker government.

"It was your leader who said that no one is neutral except for madmen and children," he quipped.

Obaidul Quader said that there is no use in dreaming about a caretaker government. The next national elections will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as it is held in different countries of the world, he added.