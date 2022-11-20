300 sued, 2 arrested over Bogura AL office attack

A case has been registered against 300 people allegedly involved in attacking the Awami League office in Kahalu, Bogura recently.

Police have arrested two people in this incident.

They were sent to jail by the court on Sunday (20 November) afternoon, said Amber Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kahalu police station.

According to the police, the names of 50 BNP-Jamaat leaders and workers have been mentioned in the case. Apart from this, another 250 unidentified people have been accused in the case.

The two arrested are BNP leaders of Paikar Union – Abu Taher Montu and Ratan.

A local named Shipon was injured in the attack by miscreants. He is undergoing treatment at Kahalu Upazila Health Complex, the OC said.

Regarding the attack, UP Chairman and Union Awami League President Md Mitu Chowdhury said that the leaders of the upazila committee of BNP were blocked by the local people when they went to hold a meeting in Arola last Friday afternoon.

In response to this, 300 BNP-Jamaat activists allegedly attacked Awami League office in Arola Bazar and exploded cocktails.

At that time, they burnt the motorcycle of Harunur Rashid, member of UP-3 and president of Ward Awami League.

However, Faridur Rahman Farid, president of Kahalu's BNP unit, denied these incidents.

He claimed that the Rajshahi divisional assembly of BNP will be held on 3 December and Awami League leaders themselves staged the incident so that BNP leaders and activists cannot go there.

OC Ambar Hossain further said that the attack happened at the Awami League office around 9pm on Saturday.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Local Awami League leader Sanwar Kazi filed a case under the Special Powers Act in this incident.