300 sued, 2 arrested over Bogura AL office attack

Politics

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

300 sued, 2 arrested over Bogura AL office attack

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:22 pm
300 sued, 2 arrested over Bogura AL office attack

A case has been registered against 300 people allegedly involved in attacking the Awami League office in Kahalu, Bogura recently.

Police have arrested two people in this incident.

They were sent to jail by the court on Sunday (20 November) afternoon, said Amber Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kahalu police station.

According to the police, the names of 50 BNP-Jamaat leaders and workers have been mentioned in the case. Apart from this, another 250 unidentified people have been accused in the case.

The two arrested are BNP leaders of Paikar Union – Abu Taher Montu and Ratan.

A local named Shipon was injured in the attack by miscreants. He is undergoing treatment at Kahalu Upazila Health Complex, the OC said.

Regarding the attack, UP Chairman and Union Awami League President Md Mitu Chowdhury said that the leaders of the upazila committee of BNP were blocked by the local people when they went to hold a meeting in Arola last Friday afternoon.

In response to this, 300 BNP-Jamaat activists allegedly attacked Awami League office in Arola Bazar and exploded cocktails. 

At that time, they burnt the motorcycle of Harunur Rashid, member of UP-3 and president of Ward Awami League.

However, Faridur Rahman Farid, president of Kahalu's BNP unit, denied these incidents.

He claimed that the Rajshahi divisional assembly of BNP will be held on 3 December and Awami League leaders themselves staged the incident so that BNP leaders and activists cannot go there.

OC Ambar Hossain further said that the attack happened at the Awami League office around 9pm on Saturday.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Local Awami League leader Sanwar Kazi filed a case under the Special Powers Act in this incident.

Bangladesh / Top News

AL office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

12h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

13h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

2h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday