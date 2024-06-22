30 injured in AL factional clash in Rajshahi

At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Awami League in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi on Saturday (22 June).

Several hand bombs were detonated during the clash. Police fired 50 rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The injured include Bagha Municipality Mayor Akkas Ali, Bagha Upazila AL General Secretary Ashraful Islam Bablu, Ardani Union Chairman Rafiqul Islam, and former Vice Chairman Shafiur Rahman Shafi.

They were rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex. Later, Bablu and another individual were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that the clash started during a human chain organised by local Awami League leaders protesting alleged irregularities, misconduct, and nepotism involving Bagha Municipality Mayor Akkas Ali, who is also a member of the district committee of AL.

The protest was led by defeated Upazila Parishad Chairman Rokonuzzaman Rintu and Bagha AL General Secretary Ashraful Islam Bablu.

On the other hand, another group, supported by Upazila Chairman Laive Uddin Lavlu, called a protest procession and rally protesting the extra money collected in the name of Dalik Lekhak Samity of Bagha Sub-Register Office.

The procession was brought out from in front of the municipality led by Akkas. The two sides clashed when the procession crossed the human chain of the other group.

Rokonuzzaman Rintu, a local AL leader, said, "Under Mayor Akkas Ali's leadership, our peaceful human chain was attacked."

However, Akkas said, "We were attacked during our peaceful human chain. At least 20 of our people have been injured. They have been taken to Bagha Hospital for treatment."

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station, said the clash broke out over slogans and counter-statements during two programmes. Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

"No one has yet complained about the clash. Legal action will be taken if complaints are received," he said.