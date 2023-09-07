3 Sramik League activists stabbed over 'intra-party feud' in Natore

Three activists of the Sramik League were stabbed reportedly over an intra-party feud in Natore town on Thursday.

Witnesses said, a group of youths entered the Sramik League office in Chakbaiddanath area of the town around 2pm and stabbed Chanchal, 32, Al Amin, 22 and Swapan Sheikh, 30.

Later the victims were rescued and admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital.

Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said the incident took place due to Chanchal's dispute with Payel, another Sramik League activist, over a trifling matter.