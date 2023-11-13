3 organisations of AL will sell vegetables at fair prices

BSS
13 November, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:18 pm

Vegetable traders at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Vegetable traders at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Three associate bodies of the ruling Awami League - Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League - will buy vegetables from farmers and sell those to consumers so that people can buy agro products at fair prices.

Following the directives of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leaders and activists of the three organisations are going to sell vegetables.

As a part of the initiative, they will sell vegetables in front of Mirpur Bangla College at 7am tomorrow.

Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Awami Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mesbahul Hossain Sachu and its General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and its General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, among others, will be present there.

