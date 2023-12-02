3 new parties fail to field 300 candidates

Despite announcing plans to field candidates in 300 seats individually, the three new parties – the Trinomool BNP, the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), the Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) – collectively could muster only 282 candidates for the upcoming national polls.

According to the Election Commission, despite initially selling around 1,400 nominations during the nomination process, the three parties ultimately selected 502 candidates. However, 220 of the nominated candidates failed to submit their nominations for the respective seats.

Leaders of the parties say the inability to field candidates in all constituencies stems from challenges in securing their preferred candidates. Besides, they complain that many candidates faced obstacles in obtaining required documents at the last moment and subsequently failed to submit their nomination papers.

Trinomool BNP

The Trinomool BNP entered into the election scene declaring their intention to contest in 300 constituencies after confirming their participation in the national polls. Party General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker even vowed to form the government, showcasing their unwavering confidence in their electoral prospects.

The party also announced that it will field multiple candidates in several constituencies and several former members of parliaments will join them.

However, despite their initial fervour, the party's enthusiasm has waned, and they have ultimately fielded candidates for only 151 seats. While they acknowledge that defeating the incumbent Awami League may be an uphill battle, they remain committed to putting up a strong fight till the very end.

Five former MPs have been nominated as candidates by the Trinomool BNP including MM Shaheen in Moulvibazar-2, MA Awal in Lakshmipur-1, HM Golam Reza in Satkhira-4, Nuruddin Ahmed in Jhenaidah-2, and Abdul Gani in Meherpur-2.

In the upcoming election, Party Chairperson Samsher Mobin Chowdhury will contest from Sylhet-6 (Bianibazar-Golapganj), Executive Chairperson Antara Huda from Munshiganj-1, and General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker from Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj) seat.

Notably, these constituencies feature heavyweight candidates from the Awami League, including Nurul Islam Nahid in Sylhet-6, Mohiuddin Ahmed in Munshiganj-1, and Golam Dastgir Gazi in Narayanganj-1.

Taimur Alam Khandaker told The Business Standard, "We avoided any inclusion of corrupt or dishonest individuals in the party. We have enlisted honest and qualified candidates."

He said the party is currently in talks with the Election Commission, exploring the possibility of accommodating candidates who deposited the required fees but faced challenges in meeting the nomination submission deadline due to the complex process.

He further said, "Our aim is to be a strong opposition party in this election. We have no plans for an alliance with the Awami League. We will contest under our party symbol 'golden fibre'. Even if success eludes us this time, we are determined to form the government in the next election."

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM)

Despite initial claims of bringing four former BNP MPs into the party and fielding candidates in 300 seats with approximately 50 MPs, the BNM, finally, managed to recruit only seven to eight former MPs and fielded a total of 49 candidates for the election.

Among the party's announced candidates are six former MPs including Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar in Faridpur-1, Professor Abdur Rahman in Barguna-2, HM Golam Reza in Satkhira-4, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui in Nilphamari-1, Mamunur Rashid in Jamalpur-4, and Dewan Shamsul Abedin in Sunamganj-4.

They have to compete with Awami League candidates including Md Abdur Rahman in Faridpur-1, Sultana Nadira in Barguna-2, and Mahbubur Rahman in Jamalpur-4.

Furthermore, the party's Secretary-General Md Shahjahan is set to contest in Chandpur-4, while singer Dolly Sayontoni will compete for the party in Pabna-2, and Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, managing director of RAK Ceramics and former member of the BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council, will run in Brahmanbaria-1.

The Awami League candidates in these constituencies are Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman in Chandpur-4, Ahmed Feroz Kabir in Pabna-2, and Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain in Brahmanbaria-1.

Speaking to TBS, Secretary-General of the BNM Md Shahjahan said, "We sold 488 nomination papers, and from those, 82 received nominations. We only nominate individuals with the capacity to compete in elections. Many of our nominees are strong contenders."

Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP)

The BSP initially declared their intent to field candidates in 300 seats, which was later scaled down to 200. However, they ultimately confirmed the nomination of 130 candidates, and out of those, only 82 successfully submitted their nominations.

Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari, chairman of the party, told TBS, "We faced challenges in securing the expected candidates from our alliance parties. Although the alliances were supposed to field 150 candidates, we ended up with less than 20. Nevertheless, we still have 30 formidable candidates."

He also mentioned that he has submitted nominations for the Chattogram-2 and Dhaka-14 constituencies.

He emphasised that they have representation from all communities and classes with nominees from diverse religious backgrounds. Notably, a candidate representing the third gender has also been nominated in Gazipur.

Additionally, among the five parties allied with them, the Islamic Party, Nap Bhasani, and Bangladesh Janadal have put forth their candidates, he added.