BNP discusses importance of fair elections with US ambassador

Politics

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

BNP discusses importance of fair elections with US ambassador

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 04:28 pm
BNP discusses importance of fair elections with US ambassador

A three-member BNP delegation led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday (16 April).

The one-hour meeting that started at 12pm held at the US envoy's residence in Dhaka, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports UNB.

They discussed the importance of free and fair elections and a nonviolent political process, the US Embassy in Dhaka wrote in its Facebook handle on Sunday.

The other members of the delegation are the party's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the organising secretary Shama Obed.

Top News

BNP / politics / US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

8h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

8h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

20h | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Faridpur Lalmi fulfills the demand of whole country

Faridpur Lalmi fulfills the demand of whole country

23m | TBS Stories
Shoutki Mela of Brahmanbaria is bustling despite the intense heat

Shoutki Mela of Brahmanbaria is bustling despite the intense heat

1h | TBS Stories
Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

6h | TBS Stories
One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 