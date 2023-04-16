BNP discusses importance of fair elections with US ambassador

A three-member BNP delegation led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday (16 April).

The one-hour meeting that started at 12pm held at the US envoy's residence in Dhaka, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports UNB.

They discussed the importance of free and fair elections and a nonviolent political process, the US Embassy in Dhaka wrote in its Facebook handle on Sunday.

The other members of the delegation are the party's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and the organising secretary Shama Obed.