3 injured, 17 arrested in BNP protests

At least three people were injured on Wednesday in a clash between local Awami League and BNP at Majhgram area of Nandigram upazila in Bogura following protest programmes.

The local administration has deployed additional police forces in the locality.

Meanwhile, police arrested at least 17 people from two separate programmes of BNP in Dhaka and Noakhali.

Savar Model Thana police arrested at least 10 people from Chhayabithi area of Savar municipality in Dhaka from an event arranged at the house of former councilor and General Secretary of the district BNP Khorshed Alam.

On the other hand, seven BNP activists were arrested following chase and counter-chase between Awami League and BNP men during a demonstration by the BNP at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

The police present at the demo fired shotgun shells and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In the Bogura incident, Nandigram Upazila BNP had organised an agitation programme at Mansur Hossain Degree College ground at 3pm. At the same time, the upazila and municipality Sramik League organised a programme at Bangabandhu Chattar of the bus stand area, marking the month of mourning.

Tension was prevailing between both the parties centring the meetings, locals said.

When the AL leaders started gathering at about 2pm, BNP leaders and activists allegedly attacked them and hacked Buroil union Chhatra League General Secretary Abu Raihan.

The AL supporters then retaliated, leaving two BNP activists injured.

Upazila BNP Organising Secretary Yasin Ali and Buroil union BNP Genral Secretary Mofazzal Hossain Montu were injured in the counterattack.

In the Savar incident, the police claimed that a group of miscreants attacked them by hurling brick chips at their patrol cars from a public meeting arranged blocking the street without any prior permission.

The police was then forced to charge batons to disperse the attackers.

At least 10 people were arrested from the spot, the police added, without disclosing the names and identity immediately.

"Three police were injured during the attack including an inspector named Russel. We have recovered three cocktails, iron rods and sticks from the possession of the attackers," Savar Model Thana Officer-in-Charge Kazi Mainul Islam told The Business Standard.

The process to take legal steps in this incident is underway, he added.

Khorshed Alam's brother Mosharraf Hossain, however, claimed that Khorshed returned to Bangladesh after staying abroad for the last 10 years in the changed political context and to avoid arrest by taking bail.

He invited the residents of that area to a lunch to celebrate the occasion, he added.

"At least 8 to 10 police vehicles and a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists attacked us led by the Savar Upazila BCL President Atiqur Rahman without any provocation. About 15 people were injured during the attack by the police and BCL men but the police arrested 10 people from the spot," he said.

Savar BCL President Atiqur denied the allegations.

In Noakhali, BNP organised a demo at Chowmuhony municipality of Begumganj upazila protesting spiraling commodity prices and death of two Swecchhasebak Dal leaders in Bhola.

The Upazila AL called another programme to protest the BNP activities for which the local administration imposed a ban on public meetings under section 144 in the area to avoid untoward situations.

BNP activists then gathered at Patwary Hapa area of Narottom union. BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bhulu was present as the chief guest.

Begumganj Model Thana OC Mir Zahedul Haque said that they have arrested six0-seven BNP leaders and activists from Ekhlaspur.