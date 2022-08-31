3 injured, 17 arrested in BNP protests

Politics

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

3 injured, 17 arrested in BNP protests

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
3 injured, 17 arrested in BNP protests

At least three people were injured on Wednesday in a clash between local Awami League and BNP at Majhgram area of Nandigram upazila in Bogura following protest programmes.

The local administration has deployed additional police forces in the locality.  

Meanwhile, police arrested at least 17 people from two separate programmes of BNP in Dhaka and Noakhali.  

Savar Model Thana police arrested at least 10 people from Chhayabithi area of Savar municipality in Dhaka from an event arranged at the house of former councilor and General Secretary of the district BNP Khorshed Alam.

On the other hand, seven BNP activists were arrested following chase and counter-chase between Awami League and BNP men during a demonstration by the BNP at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

The police present at the demo fired shotgun shells and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In the Bogura incident, Nandigram Upazila BNP had organised an agitation programme at Mansur Hossain Degree College ground at 3pm. At the same time, the upazila and municipality Sramik League organised a programme at Bangabandhu Chattar of the bus stand area, marking the month of mourning.

Tension was prevailing between both the parties centring the meetings, locals said.

When the AL leaders started gathering at about 2pm, BNP leaders and activists allegedly attacked them and hacked Buroil union Chhatra League General Secretary Abu Raihan.

The AL supporters then retaliated, leaving two BNP activists injured.

Upazila BNP Organising Secretary Yasin Ali and Buroil union BNP Genral Secretary Mofazzal Hossain Montu were injured in the counterattack.           

In the Savar incident, the police claimed that a group of miscreants attacked them by hurling brick chips at their patrol cars from a public meeting arranged blocking the street without any prior permission.

The police was then forced to charge batons to disperse the attackers.

At least 10 people were arrested from the spot, the police added, without disclosing the names and identity immediately.  

"Three police were injured during the attack including an inspector named Russel. We have recovered three cocktails, iron rods and sticks from the possession of the attackers," Savar Model Thana Officer-in-Charge Kazi Mainul Islam told The Business Standard.

The process to take legal steps in this incident is underway, he added.

Khorshed Alam's brother Mosharraf Hossain, however, claimed that Khorshed returned to Bangladesh after staying abroad for the last 10 years in the changed political context and to avoid arrest by taking bail.

He invited the residents of that area to a lunch to celebrate the occasion, he added.

"At least 8 to 10 police vehicles and a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists attacked us led by the Savar Upazila BCL President Atiqur Rahman without any provocation. About 15 people were injured during the attack by the police and BCL men but the police arrested 10 people from the spot," he said.

Savar BCL President Atiqur denied the allegations.

In Noakhali, BNP organised a demo at Chowmuhony municipality of Begumganj upazila protesting spiraling commodity prices and death of two Swecchhasebak Dal leaders in Bhola.

The Upazila AL called another programme to protest the BNP activities for which the local administration imposed a ban on public meetings under section 144 in the area to avoid untoward situations.

BNP activists then gathered at Patwary Hapa area of Narottom union. BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bhulu was present as the chief guest.    

Begumganj Model Thana OC Mir Zahedul Haque said that they have arrested six0-seven BNP leaders and activists from Ekhlaspur.

Bangladesh

BNP protest / AL-BNP Clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

10h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

11h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

1h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

2h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

3h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries