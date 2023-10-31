3-day nationwide blockade: Buses burned, BGB deployed in Dhaka, Ctg, Bogura

Panicked passengers getting off a bus in Sylhet as picketers attempt to set it on fire on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Debasish Debu

The three-day nationwide blockade called by BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami started today (31 October) morning.

Here are all the latest updates on the blockade:

11:10am

The front door of the BNP Nayapaltan office is locked. Police kept the office surrounded.

11:30am

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League leaders and activists have taken position in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital to deter the blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

They brought out a rally from in front of the party office which ended in Gulistan area.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Joint General Secretary Miraj Hossain Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahi, Organising Secretary Golam Sarwar, Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz, Publicity and Publication Saifunnabi Sagar were present among others.

11am

Supporters of Elias Mollah, Awami League backed MP of Dhaka-16 constituency, staged a showdown against the ongoing blockade by riding motorcycles through the streets of Mirpur areas 11, 12, and Kalshi in the capital city.

Some participants were seen carrying wooden poles and bamboo sticks during the demonstration. Additionally, local leaders and activists from the ruling Awami League have stationed themselves at various key intersections in Mirpur, including Mirpur-12, 11.5, 10, and Kalshi intersections.

10:40am

The blockade led to a significant reduction in the number of buses on the city's streets on Tuesday.

Our correspondent, after navigating through key locations such as Moghbazar intersection, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Sobhanbagh, Shyamoli, and Kallyanpur, reported that usually congested roads during the weekday office hours (8-9 am) were surprisingly clear.

Notably, rickshaws were seen operating on main roads, a practice typically prohibited during other times, as commuters searched for alternative modes of transportation.

Similar traffic disruptions were observed in areas like Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Bijoy Shoroni, and Farmgate.

Passengers experienced prolonged waiting times as they struggled to find buses to transport them between various points within the city. On the few buses that were operational, overcrowding was a common sight.

Roads in areas like Kazipara, Angargao, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar also experienced reduced traffic compared to regular days, leaving office-goers in a challenging situation as they sought transportation alternatives.

10:10am

At least ten were injured during a chase and counter-chase between Awami League and BNP activists in Bhairab. Cocktails were also exploded during the clash.

9:20am

Eleven BNP and Jamaat leaders have reportedly been arrested in Barishal during several raids yesterday (30 October) night.

9am

Miscreants set fire to three buses in Chattogram since last night centring the three-day blockade called by BNP and nine other allied organisations.

type="image" fid="784346" layout="normal" caption="1" infograph="1" psi="0" parallax="0" popup="1" news_break="0"[/media

8:45am

At around 5am several Chhatra Dal activists locked up the Rajshahi University's Agriculture Faculty Building and Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose Academic Building and hung posters supporting the blockade. The university administration broke the lock and opened the buildings around 8am.

Confirming the matter, University Proctor Asabul Haque said, "We broke the locks and since the building had multiple entrances, no one had any problem."

8:30am

BNP and its affiliates bring out processions in the capital's Jurain, Shahbag and Kamalapur.

Dhaka South Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staging demonstration around Kamalapur Railway Station on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

8am

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brings out procession marches in the capital to enforce the three-day blockade.

7:30am

BNP blockade started with a protest march led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi from Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road to signboard.

12am

The government deployed eight platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in the capital ahead of the three-day blockade.

BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Also, four platoons of BGB have been deployed in two platoons in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram for overall security along with keeping the Dhaka-Chattogram highway normal during the blockade.

Another four platoons (80 members) of BGB were deployed in Bogurat to maintain the law and order situation amid BNP-Jamaat blockade, confirmed Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

12am

Miscreants set two buses on fire in Gazipur and Chattogram city. A passenger bus was set on fire along the Gazipur-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College Gazipur city on Monday night.