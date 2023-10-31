3-day blockade: BNP Nayapaltan office remains locked

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 02:33 pm

3-day blockade: BNP Nayapaltan office remains locked

The police crime scene barricade that was used to cordon off the BNP office has also been lifted

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 02:33 pm
Police cordons off BNP&#039;s Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Police cordons off BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The BNP office in Nayapaltan remained locked on the first day of the 3-day nationwide blockade of the party today with armed police personnel positioned in front of the office.

The police crime scene barricade that was used to cordon off the BNP office has also been lifted. 

However, no activists of the BNP or its allies were seen around the party's central office today. 

This correspondent also saw heavy police presence at both the Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections on both sides of the BNP office.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) Dr Khandoker Mohiuddin earlier said security measures have already been taken to prevent any attempt to create instability. 

"Previous political events were peaceful, but we are being cautious due to the violent events of 28 October," he added.

Shopping malls and shops in the Nayapaltan area also remained closed. There were very few movements on the roads that led to the BNP party office. 

Comments

